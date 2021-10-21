UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Approves Summary To Retain Shaukat Tarin As Member NEC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:07 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi approves summary to retain Shaukat Tarin as member NEC

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday signed the summary to retain Shaukat Tarin as member of National Economic Council (NEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday signed the summary to retain Shaukat Tarin as member of National Economic Council (NEC).

The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister under Article 156 of the Constitution, the President's media office said.

Shaukat Tarin will now be a member of the Advisory Council instead of the finance minister.

