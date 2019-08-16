UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Urges World To Take Notice Of Nazism Ideology Of India's Ruling BJP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:41 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi urges world to take notice of Nazism ideology of India's ruling BJP

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Indian prime minister Narendra Modi of the ruling political party Bharatia Janta Party (BJP), was taking inspiration from Hitler and urged upon the world to take notice of the promotion of Nazi ideology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Indian prime minister Narendra Modi of the ruling political party Bharatia Janta Party (BJP), was taking inspiration from Hitler and urged upon the world to take notice of the promotion of Nazi ideology.

The president in a tweet shared an article titled 'In Modi's Gujarat, Hitler is a textbook hero' which was published in Times of India back in 2004 when the incumbent Indian prime minister was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Harit Mehta, writer of the article described the political alignment of Narendra Modi based on Nazism, which led to the massacre of 2002 in Gujarat that proved his exclusionary social agenda.

"Gandhi is not so great, but Hitler is. Welcome to high school education in Narendra Modi's Gujarat, where authors of social studies text books published by Gujarat State board of School Textbooks have found faults with the freedom movement and glorified Fascism and Nazism," an excerpt of the article said.

"The class X book presents a frighteningly uncritical picture of Fascism and Nazism".

"The section on 'Ideology of Nazism' reads: Hitler lent dignity and prestige to the German government within a short time", Harit Mehta said in his article.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Chief Minister World Education Narendra Modi German Adolf Hitler From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

2017: 4 in 5 Pakistanis claim not having a recreat ..

13 minutes ago

Month long post Hajj flights operation to commence ..

5 minutes ago

KP Govt launches second phase of Durshal Programme ..

5 minutes ago

Action to be taken against medical colleges on cha ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to Present Su-57, Il-112 Export Versions at ..

5 minutes ago

Hurriyat forums, other associations appeal IOK peo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.