President Expresses Sorrow Over Demise Of Dr. Soomro

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:05 PM

People from different walks of life have expressed sorrow and grief over death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Soomro.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro who died of Corona Virus yesterday in Karachi.

In a condolence message today (Tuesday), the President lauded the contribution of the deceased, who established a special ward for corona patients at Al Khidmat Hospital, Sukkur, and played a key role in the fight against Covid-19.

He also paid rich tribute to Dr. Osama Riaz from Gilgit-Baltistan for sacrificing his life in the fight against this pandemic.

Appreciating the services of doctors and nurses, the President said they were dedicatedly combating corona virus pandemic and the nation is proud of them as they were the true heroes of the country.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Soomro was the second doctor who sacrificed himself to treat others suffering from Coronavirus.

Earlier, all the segments of the society expressed sorrow and grief of the death of Dr. Soomro for fighting against Coronavirus.

