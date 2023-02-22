(@FahadShabbir)

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed the support of Governor KPK, Haji Ghulam Ali, to the business, industry and trade community on the line of FPCCI-proposed Charter of Economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed the support of Governor KPK, Haji Ghulam Ali, to the business, industry and trade community on the line of FPCCI-proposed Charter of Economy.

Governor KPK gave this message during his visit to the FPCCI Head Office Karachi along with other notable parliamentarians, said a statement on Wednesday.

Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated the entire business community of Pakistan in general & FPCCI in particular for the comeback of Pakistan's representative as the Vice President of the trade alliance of 27 countries, i.e. Asia-Pacific Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CACCI).

He added that the newly-elected VP CACCI from Pakistan, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, will help bring a lot of trade opportunities, investments, JVs and business collaborations to Pakistan using his influence & goodwill at CACCI.

VP CACCI & a former VP FPCCI Khurram Tariq Sayeed pointed out that energy security is Pakistan's biggest issue � be its uninterrupted supplies; affordability & efficiency; management of circular debts of electricity & gas sectors; cheap power production and environment-friendly electricity plants.

He called for facilitating and incentivizing renewable and clean energy power plants to enable the business community to invest in power plants on their own.