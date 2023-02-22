UrduPoint.com

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed the support of Governor KPK, Haji Ghulam Ali, to the business, industry and trade community on the line of FPCCI-proposed Charter of Economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed the support of Governor KPK, Haji Ghulam Ali, to the business, industry and trade community on the line of FPCCI-proposed Charter of Economy.

Governor KPK gave this message during his visit to the FPCCI Head Office Karachi along with other notable parliamentarians, said a statement on Wednesday.

Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated the entire business community of Pakistan in general & FPCCI in particular for the comeback of Pakistan's representative as the Vice President of the trade alliance of 27 countries, i.e. Asia-Pacific Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CACCI).

He added that the newly-elected VP CACCI from Pakistan, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, will help bring a lot of trade opportunities, investments, JVs and business collaborations to Pakistan using his influence & goodwill at CACCI.

VP CACCI & a former VP FPCCI Khurram Tariq Sayeed pointed out that energy security is Pakistan's biggest issue � be its uninterrupted supplies; affordability & efficiency; management of circular debts of electricity & gas sectors; cheap power production and environment-friendly electricity plants.

He called for facilitating and incentivizing renewable and clean energy power plants to enable the business community to invest in power plants on their own.

Karachi Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Electricity Business Chambers Of Commerce Visit Alliance Chamber Ghulam Ali Gas Commerce From Industry

More Stories From Pakistan

