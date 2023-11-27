Open Menu

President For Enhanced Trade, Cultural Ties With Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

President for enhanced trade, cultural ties with Nigeria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for further improving trade, economic and cultural cooperation with Nigeria, besides increasing the bilateral trade volume for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria, Major General (retd) Sohail Ahmad Khan, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Talking to the high-commissioner designate, the president said that Nigeria was the largest economy in Africa, and Pakistan should explore opportunities for advancing trade and economic relations with it.

He opined that economic diplomacy was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Nigeria, especially in the field of economy.

President Alvi asked the newly appointed high commissioner to work for promoting cultural linkages and people-to-people contacts to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He also congratulated Major General (retd) Sohail Ahmad Khan on his appointment and expressed the hope that he would work to further enhance bilateral ties with Nigeria in all domains of mutual interest.

