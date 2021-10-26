UrduPoint.com

President For Scaling Up Lady Health Workers' Resource To Widen Healthcare Coverage

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:13 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said increasing the number of Lady Health Workers would ensure greater coverage of healthcare services, particularly to the people in neglected and remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said increasing the number of Lady Health Workers would ensure greater coverage of healthcare services, particularly to the people in neglected and remote areas.

He said as the health sector in Pakistan faced various challenges due to a lack of medical professionals and paramedical staff, the initiatives such as Sehatmand Jawan Programme would help provide services at the community level.

The president made these remarks at a briefing regarding the Sehatmand Jawan Project (SJP) under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Dr Bakhtior Kadirov, representatives of UNFPA and senior officials of the government.

Dr Bakhtior Kadirov briefed the meeting about the Sehatmand Jawan Programme and highlighted that the project was aimed at promoting the health and well-being of the people through youth engagement.

He informed that the objectives of the SJP were to increase health coverage and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

It was further informed that Sialkot had been picked up for a pilot project to enhance health coverage in the area by inducting Lady Health Workers and adopting a smart network of community and facility-based service providers.

The president appreciated UNFPA for extending support to Sehatmand Jawan Project.

