President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in safeguarding sovereignty of State

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday lauded the exemplary role and contributions of Armed Forces of Pakistan in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State.

He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir who met him at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad today.

The President commended Pak Army's efforts towards social uplift in terrorism and extremism affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress.

He emphasized Pakistan's steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the nation's resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power.

The President noted with grave concern the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the institution and its leadership to accrue narrow political interests and resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with iron hand.

The President paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said the blood of these martyrs will forever symbolize the resilience and strength of Pakistani nation.

He reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to honour the sacrifices of shuhadas and their families, holding them in the highest esteem.

On the occasion, the Army Chief extended felicitations to the President on his appointment as the President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces and conveyed sincere wishes for a successful tenure.

He apprised the President of ongoing operations of Army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

The Army Chief also informed about the contributions of Army towards development initiatives, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and progress in Pakistan.