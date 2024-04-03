President Lauds Exemplary Role Of Armed Forces In Safeguarding Sovereignty Of State
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari commends Pak Army's efforts towards social uplift in terrorism and extremism affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday lauded the exemplary role and contributions of Armed Forces of Pakistan in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State.
He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir who met him at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad today.
The President commended Pak Army's efforts towards social uplift in terrorism and extremism affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress.
He emphasized Pakistan's steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the nation's resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power.
The President noted with grave concern the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the institution and its leadership to accrue narrow political interests and resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with iron hand.
The President paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said the blood of these martyrs will forever symbolize the resilience and strength of Pakistani nation.
He reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to honour the sacrifices of shuhadas and their families, holding them in the highest esteem.
On the occasion, the Army Chief extended felicitations to the President on his appointment as the President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces and conveyed sincere wishes for a successful tenure.
He apprised the President of ongoing operations of Army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.
The Army Chief also informed about the contributions of Army towards development initiatives, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and progress in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrangements under way for ZAB 45th death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ appoints new registrar6 minutes ago
-
Over 33,500 overloaded vehicles fined through new system6 minutes ago
-
Rs 526,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Lahore16 minutes ago
-
Rehman Baba train stop at Bandhi extended16 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,350 injured in 1,259 road accidents in Punjab26 minutes ago
-
SMBBMU holds seminar on physiotherapy with participation of foreign scholars26 minutes ago
-
Quetta Police in action against encroachment, illegal parking; SP Asim26 minutes ago
-
CM directs reforms in schools in 3 months26 minutes ago
-
Interfaith iftar dinner unites diverse religious communities in a message of harmony26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two accused in separate encounters, recover weapons26 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore holds meeting on anti-narcotics action plan36 minutes ago