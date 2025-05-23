President Lauds IMF Program's Role In Pakistan's Economic Stability, Growth
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that the IMF program had played a supportive role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy and would also contribute to fostering economic growth in the country.
The president, in a meeting with a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Director of the middle East & Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, highlighted the IMF’s positive role in promoting economic development in developing nations.
Discussing Pakistan's current economic situation and the ongoing IMF program, he also acknowledged and appreciated the IMF’s contribution to Pakistan’s economic progress.
The delegation members expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s efforts for economic reforms and implementation of the IMF program, which they observed was progressing in the right direction.
The delegation members emphasized that the program had assisted in reducing inflation and fiscal deficit and strengthening Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.
President Zardari thanked the IMF for its continued support and cooperation with Pakistan, and also appreciated the finance ministry for its efforts to improve the national economy.
The meeting was also attended by Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and senior government officials.
