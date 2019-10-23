UrduPoint.com
President Meets Delegation Of Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League In Tokyo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:05 PM

President meets delegation of Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League in Tokyo

A delegation of Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League (JPPFL) led by Chairman Seishiro Eto called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Tokyo on Wednesday and discussed scope of strengthening ties between the two countries

President Alvi appreciated the contribution of the League members in advocating a stronger economic partnership between Pakistan and Japan, says a press release issued here by the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president noted that he was pleased to confer Seishiro Eto with the award of Hilal-i-Pakistan this year in recognition of his efforts to promote understanding and friendship between Japan and Pakistan, particularly between the parliaments of the two countries.

The president conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives caused by the recent Typhoon Hagibis in Japan.

He hoped and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The president mentioned the worsening situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and sought support of Japanese Parliamentary leadership in impressing upon India to restore fundamental human rights of Kashmiris.

Seishiro Eto expressed his deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for awarding him with the civil award of Pakistan.

He highlighted the areas of trade and investment to further bilateral relations and underscored the significance of president's visit to Japan in giving an impetus to this important bilateral relationship.

The two sides agreed that the parliaments of both the countries should enhance cooperation through increased exchanges and collaboration.

