President, Prime Minister Felicitate Thai Leadership On National Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

President, Prime Minister felicitate Thai leadership on National Day

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have felicitated the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of King Bhumibol Abdulyadej and the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have felicitated the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of King Bhumibol Abdulyadej and the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand.

In their separate messages to King of Thailand and to the Thai Prime Minister, respectively, the President and Prime Minister have lauded the long-standing friendly relations between Pakistan and Thailand.

Noting the shared vision of peace and development between Pakistan and Thailand, the President and the Prime Minister have reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to further deepen bilateral relations in all spheres.

