President Urges Adherence To SOPs During Majalis

Sun 02nd May 2021

President urges adherence to SOPs during Majalis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday, in a telephonic conversation with Allama Sajid Naqvi, stressed upon strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Ramzan ul Mubarak and Majalis to contain spread of coronavirus.

During the conversation, the president further said that people should wear face masks and observe social distancing. The elderly people should perform religious duties at homes.

Allama Sajid Naqvi assured the president of complete observance of SOPs during Majalis, a press release said.

The president urged ulema to advise people to stick to these SOPs.

He underlined the need for acting upon the advice of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) with regard to pandemic.

He said the nation with united stand has to overcome the trying times of coronavirus pandemic.

The president also contacted Maulana Hafeez Jalandhari and said that ulema should advise the faithful to observe SOPs in mosques.

Wafaq ul Madaris had already written a letter to madaris to implement SOPs.

