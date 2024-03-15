President Visits Mausoleum Of Bhutto Family In Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) President, Asif Ali Zardari arrived Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Friday and visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family.
He visited the grave of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered “Fateha”.
The president also visited the graves of founder-chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.
He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.
On the occasion Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was accompanied with the president .
Earlier, on his arrival at Sukkur Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport, the president was received by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, DIG Sukkur range, Commissioner Sukkur and other top officers of the Sukkur and Larkana divisions.
