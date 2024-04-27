Price Control Magistrates Performance Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates, arrangements for ongoing exams and enforcement of prescribed fares for transportation.
During the meeting, the commissioner scrutinized the individual performance of price control magistrates of all districts, reprimanding those who were found lacking and directing that inspections should not only be limited to specific areas but also in open areas. He emphasized checking the weight along with the prescribed price of subsidized flour. The deputy commissioners were instructed to arrange training for inefficient magistrates.
He further stated that a daily inspection target should be set for each magistrate, and the positive impact of their actions should be visible in society.
He emphasized on monitoring demand and supply of essential commodities, including pulses. He stressed that FIRs should be registered against traders repeatedly violating the Price Act.
Arrangements for ongoing intermediate examinations were also reviewed in the meeting. The commissioner emphasized that transparent conduct of examinations was everyone's responsibility. "Deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners should inspect each center on a daily basis. Candidates should be provided with a calm environment and fool-proof security at every center," he maintained and directed strict action against the flour mafia. The commissioner instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure foolproof security for foreigners.
