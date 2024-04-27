Open Menu

Price Control Magistrates Performance Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Price control magistrates performance reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates, arrangements for ongoing exams and enforcement of prescribed fares for transportation.

During the meeting, the commissioner scrutinized the individual performance of price control magistrates of all districts, reprimanding those who were found lacking and directing that inspections should not only be limited to specific areas but also in open areas. He emphasized checking the weight along with the prescribed price of subsidized flour. The deputy commissioners were instructed to arrange training for inefficient magistrates.

He further stated that a daily inspection target should be set for each magistrate, and the positive impact of their actions should be visible in society.

He emphasized on monitoring demand and supply of essential commodities, including pulses. He stressed that FIRs should be registered against traders repeatedly violating the Price Act.

Arrangements for ongoing intermediate examinations were also reviewed in the meeting. The commissioner emphasized that transparent conduct of examinations was everyone's responsibility. "Deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners should inspect each center on a daily basis. Candidates should be provided with a calm environment and fool-proof security at every center," he maintained and directed strict action against the flour mafia. The commissioner instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure foolproof security for foreigners.

Related Topics

Price All Weight Flour

Recent Stories

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

48 minutes ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

3 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

8 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

17 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

17 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan