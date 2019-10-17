UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Approves 'Customs Authority' To Curb Smuggling: Dr Firdous

Prime Minister approves 'Customs Authority' to curb smuggling: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved establishment of Customs Authority to curb smuggling of goods worth billions of rupees taking place on the borders of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every year

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved establishment of Customs Authority to curb smuggling of goods worth billions of rupees taking place on the borders of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every year.

Addressing a press conference here, she gave details of the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the menace of smuggling.

Addressing a press conference here, she gave details of the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the menace of smuggling.

During the meeting, different measures were considered to stop smuggling, she said adding customs check posts in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would be improved.

She said coordination would be increased among different agencies over customs check posts on the borders of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan along with Iran and Afghanistan.

On the check posts, personnel of different agencies were deployed at present, she added.

She said the Customs Authority would mainstream the trade on borders and build a database with the latest technology.

The special assistant to prime minister said those involved in illegal trade across the borders would be given alternative jobs and economic zones would be established in these areas.

The youth in these areas would be given vocational training and labourers would be sent abroad for jobs, she added.

