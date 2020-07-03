Prime Minister directs immediate review of Railways operational safety mechanism

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed an immediate review of the Standard Operating Procedures regarding operational safety mechanism of the Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed an immediate review of the Standard Operating Procedures regarding operational safety mechanism of the Pakistan Railways.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accident at a railway crossing near Sheikhupura this afternoon in which at least 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Sahib lost their precious lives, the Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure facilitation and care for the families of the victims.

"My condolences and prayers go to the families of the deceased," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He said he was deeply saddened over the accident and directed that proper medical care be provided to the injured.