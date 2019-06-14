(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met President of China Xi Jinping wherein both the countries reaffirmed their all weather strategic cooperative partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met President of China Xi Jinping wherein both the countries reaffirmed their all weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The meeting took place in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a PM Office statement said.

During the "extremely cordial meeting," the two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between "iron brothers" China and Pakistan including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The prime minister said that CPEC remained the highest priority of the government.

He thanked China for its steadfast support on all issues of Pakistan's core interest and expressed satisfaction at the close coordination between the two sides on multilateral issues.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's firm support to China on all issues of its core interest.

President Xi Jinping acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to counter terrorism and promote regional stability.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation and agreed to enhance coordination to build Pakistan China Community of Shared Destiny in the new era.

Both sides agreed that the visit of Vice President Wang Qishan had been a milestone. They expressed satisfaction that Pakistan and China had identical views on various international and regional issues.

The two leadership agreed to closely coordinate on challenges emerging from the changing global dynamics and affirmed that the time-tested Pakistan-China relationship would continue to move from strength to strength.

The prime minister is attending the summit, at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who would chair the meeting.

Besides Pakistan, SCO members comprise China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The SCO Observers include Afghanistan,Iran, Belarus and Mongolia.