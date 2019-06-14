Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of China Xi Jinping express resolve to advance CPEC in Bishkek meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met President of China Xi Jinping wherein both the countries reaffirmed their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and resolved to advance China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

BISHKIK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met President of China Xi Jinping wherein both the countries reaffirmed their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and resolved to advance China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).The meeting took place in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a PM Office statement said.During the "extremely cordial meeting," the two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between "iron brothers" China and Pakistan including the CPEC.They agreed to closely coordinate on challenges emerging from the changing global dynamics and affirmed that the time-tested Pakistan-China relationship will continue to move from strength to strength, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two leaders strongly reaffirmed the Pakistan-China all weather strategic cooperative partnership.PM Imran thanked President Xi for China's steadfast support on all issues of Pakistan's core interest and expressed satisfaction at the close coordination between the two sides on multilateral issues.The Chinese side acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to promote regional peace and the measures in the fight against terrorism.