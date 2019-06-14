UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Of China Xi Jinping Express Resolve To Advance CPEC In Bishkek Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:02 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of China Xi Jinping express resolve to advance CPEC in Bishkek meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met President of China Xi Jinping wherein both the countries reaffirmed their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and resolved to advance China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

BISHKIK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met President of China Xi Jinping wherein both the countries reaffirmed their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and resolved to advance China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).The meeting took place in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a PM Office statement said.During the "extremely cordial meeting," the two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between "iron brothers" China and Pakistan including the CPEC.They agreed to closely coordinate on challenges emerging from the changing global dynamics and affirmed that the time-tested Pakistan-China relationship will continue to move from strength to strength, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two leaders strongly reaffirmed the Pakistan-China all weather strategic cooperative partnership.PM Imran thanked President Xi for China's steadfast support on all issues of Pakistan's core interest and expressed satisfaction at the close coordination between the two sides on multilateral issues.The Chinese side acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to promote regional peace and the measures in the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Prime Minister China CPEC Bishkek Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

1 hour ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Decisively Condemns ..

4 minutes ago

Evening exercise as good as morning workout

4 minutes ago

Rameez pitches Imran's example to green-shirts ahe ..

4 minutes ago

French and Italian shipbuilders sign alliance

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.