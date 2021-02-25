UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran's Sri Lanka Visit Dedicated To Regional Peace: Chinese Scholar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:00 PM

Prime Minister Imran's Sri Lanka visit dedicated to regional peace: Chinese scholar

Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sri Lanka a very fruitful and successful visit dedicated to regional peace, stability, development and cooperation, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sri Lanka a very fruitful and successful visit dedicated to regional peace, stability, development and cooperation, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said on Thursday.

Prof Cheng Xizhong, in a statement, said he believed that if all the countries in South Asia jointly made efforts for regional peace, the whole region of South Asia would get rid of poverty and backwardness and gradually embark on the road of social and economic development.

During the two-day official visit, the two sides stressed the need for stronger partnership for supporting and coordinating with each other in dealing with matters related to security, terrorism, organized crime and drug and narcotic trafficking as well as intelligence-sharing.

Cheng Xizhong noticed in particular that during his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the commissioning of "Imran Khan High Performance Sports Centre" in Colombo and establishment of Asian Civilization and Culture Centre at University of Peradeniya, while Pakistan would provide Rs 52 million for the promotion of sports in Sri Lanka.

"To intensify people-to-people and cultural exchanges is conducive to enhancing mutual understanding among the people of South Asian countries, and consolidating the foundation of friendly and cooperative relations among South Asian countries," he added.

Pakistan, he said, was a peace-loving nation and had been committed to developing friendly and cooperative relations with South Asian countries. It had always been in amity and harmony with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and other South Asian countries.

He said despite Pakistan's own economic difficulties, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered $ 50 million new credit line to Sri Lanka for cooperation in the field of defence and security. "The international community believes that Pakistan is an important force in maintaining peace and stability in South Asia." At this moment, Cheng Xizhong opined that if the regional power had broad mind, foresight and some sense of friendliness, abandon regional hegemonism, populism and extreme nationalism, and could be equal to its neighbouring countries, there would surely be hope for peace and development in South Asia, an important region in the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Sports Bangladesh Sri Lanka Visit Road Colombo Nepal All Asia Million

Recent Stories

Algeria receives 200,000 coronavirus jabs from Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor of France's Bron to File Complaints Over Tar ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia Did Not Use Iskander Missiles in Karabakh ..

2 minutes ago

ECOSOC Chief urges dismantling of 'safe havens' re ..

5 minutes ago

US trade rep nominee says Biden team supports use ..

5 minutes ago

Speaker NA seeks explanation from two MNAs for all ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.