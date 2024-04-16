Open Menu

Prioritizing Political Dialogue Essential For National Interest: Rana Ihsaan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Tuesday that instead of creating political and economic instability through sit-ins and long marches, the opposition honor the offer of charter of reconciliation from the Prime Minister in order to resolve problems through mutual consultation and dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that that the PTI should approach the tribunals to resolve concerns over the election results rather than jamming the country and putting the economy at risk.

He said that instead of protesting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must come to Parliament and play its constitutional role for the betterment of the country through electoral reforms.

