Prioritizing Political Dialogue Essential For National Interest: Rana Ihsaan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Tuesday that instead of creating political and economic instability through sit-ins and long marches, the opposition honor the offer of charter of reconciliation from the Prime Minister in order to resolve problems through mutual consultation and dialogue
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Tuesday that instead of creating political and economic instability through sit-ins and long marches, the opposition honor the offer of charter of reconciliation from the Prime Minister in order to resolve problems through mutual consultation and dialogue.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that that the PTI should approach the tribunals to resolve concerns over the election results rather than jamming the country and putting the economy at risk.
He said that instead of protesting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must come to Parliament and play its constitutional role for the betterment of the country through electoral reforms.
Recent Stories
Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local commander in Lebanon
Police arrest wanted criminal
Drug peddler arrested
Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in Pakistan
Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second year
Four students injured as plaster falls from roof of classroom
NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness
Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide
DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants
Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister
DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue
'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest wanted criminal3 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested3 minutes ago
-
Four students injured as plaster falls from roof of classroom3 minutes ago
-
NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness8 minutes ago
-
Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide8 minutes ago
-
DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants8 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister8 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue3 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-8125 minutes ago
-
11 ACE employees get promotion25 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers25 minutes ago