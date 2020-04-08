Private schools directed to grant 20 percent concession in tuition fees for April, May

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh education and Literacy Department, has directed all the principals and administrators of the privately managed schools to give at least 20 percent concession in the tuition fees of students for the month of April and May in view of the recent Coronavirus situation in the province.

According to the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Privately Managed Schools issued here on Tuesday, it was mandatory for every school to grant the concession in tuition fees in order to ultimately provide financial relief to the parents and guardians affected by the lockdown in the province.

The schools had been ordered to strictly comply with the SOPs.

In case of any complaint regarding the non-compliance with the directives, the parents and guardians may lodge their complaints on numbers 021-9921-7490, 0333-2343148, 0333-3932441and 0333-7036425.

The teaching and non-teaching staff working in the privately managed schools may also register their complaints on the same numbers if they were not being paid salaries for the days of schools closure due to the Coronavirus.