Privilege Motion Against Behavior Of Badabair Police Tabled In KP PA

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Tribal MPA, Naseer Ullah Khan Friday tabled a privilege motion in provincial assembly criticizing behavior of Badabair Police against him.

MPA informed the house that he was en route to DI Khan when a private car overtook him and blocked the road. He said that Station House Officer Badabiar came out from the car and treated him in a disrespect way. MPA demanded action against SHO saying privilege of the house has been breached.

Legislator of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Munawar Khan said that SHO should be suspended and action should be taken against him.

Law Minister, Sultan Khan explained that police has rendered numerous sacrifices in line of duty and regretted that an individual has put a question mark on image of police. He directed police authorities to launch probe into the matter and give SHO badabiar a chance to clarify his position.

The house referred the matter to concern committee for necessary action.

