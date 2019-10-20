Prof. Imdad Ismaili appointed as Pro VC of SU Mirpurkhas campus

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Government has appointed Sindh University's Director Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Prof. Imdad Ali Ismaili as Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University's Mirpurkahs campus for the period of four years.

After approval given by the Chief Minister Sindh, who is also Chancellor of all public sector universities of the province, the Secretary Universities and Boards department Muhammad Riazuddin has issued notification in this regard.