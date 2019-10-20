UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof. Imdad Ismaili Appointed As Pro VC Of SU Mirpurkhas Campus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

Prof. Imdad Ismaili appointed as Pro VC of SU Mirpurkhas campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Government has appointed Sindh University's Director Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Prof. Imdad Ali Ismaili as Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University's Mirpurkahs campus for the period of four years.

After approval given by the Chief Minister Sindh, who is also Chancellor of all public sector universities of the province, the Secretary Universities and Boards department Muhammad Riazuddin has issued notification in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Technology All Government

Recent Stories

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

16 minutes ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

31 minutes ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

46 minutes ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.