Profiteers Fined
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates on Tuesday imposed a Rs 203,500 fine on 144 profiteers in the district.
The price inspection teams held 2,558 inspections and took action against violators of government price lists. A shopkeeper was booked, a shop was sealed and 13 others were arrested in a day-long activity.
