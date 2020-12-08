Prominent business leaders Siraj Kassam Teli passes away

Prominent business leader of Karachi Siraj Kassam Teli expired on Tuesday of cardiac arrest in Dubai. Late Teli went there to attend his son's engagement . He suffered from pneumonia and was under treatment in a hospital in Dubai

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Prominent business leader of Karachi Siraj Kassam Teli expired on Tuesday of cardiac arrest in Dubai. Late Teli went there to attend his son's engagement . He suffered from pneumonia and was under treatment in a hospital in Dubai.

After deterioration of his condition, he was put on ventilator for last two days, says KCCI statement.

Late Siraj Kassam Teli was patron-in-chief of Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former president of the chamber and had earned big name as a business leader of the country.

The profile released by KCCI is : Siraj Kassam Teli was a distinguished industrialist possessing eminent qualities of leadership. He belonged to a renowned family being very active in business since creation of Pakistan. The family enjoyed a high reputation and had made rich contributions to economic progress of the country.

Late Teli's valuable family background has been a great source of strength in enabling him to pass his life ethically and successfully.

As Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG), Siraj Teli is recognized for his extraordinary leadership of the Business and Industrial community over the past 19 years. He has brought about revolutionary and progressive changes in trade politics and in the functioning of KCCI, SITE Association of Industry and other platforms of public service and social work.

His purpose has always been to benefit the masses and to establish liaison with all tiers of the government to improve the economy of the country and life of the people of Karachi.

His deep concern in this regard was reflected when the tragic incident of fire and arson at the Bolton Market and its vicinity on the day of Ashura on Dec. 28, 2009, resulted in tremendous loss of property, goods and businesses which seriously jolted businessmen and entrepreneurs all over Pakistan.

Siraj Kassam Teli took due cognizance of the sad incident and its after-effects and gave an urgent call for immediate assessment of losses sustained so that each and every affected businessman was justly compensated. The KCCI set up a committee that assessed the damages through a transparent system and without any loss of time.

The outcome of Siraj Teli's instantaneous and focused steps was extremely fruitful as then President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari announced a relief package of Rs. 3.0 billion and initial pay orders for compensation were distributed to the affectees by Zardari himself.

With the help of the Sindh Government and all related departments, Siraj Kassam Teli had made sure that the relief money reached the genuine affectees in the shortest possible time of one month � something that had never been achieved before in Pakistan's entire history.

Siraj Kassam Teli served as Director of Pakistan Beverage Limited (Pepsi-Cola) Karachi, Hyderabad and Quetta. Apart from the beverage sector, he had considerable experience in textiles, dairy products and energy and he is also a Director of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited, Metro Power Company, Yassir Fruit Juice, Haji Kassam Haji Mohammad & Co. and Pakola Products (Pvt) Limited.

Siraj Teli's outstanding contribution to the national economy and public service, philanthropic work, and extra-ordinary indulgence in Ashura incident His Excellency the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari was pleased to confer the award "Sitara-e-Imtiaz".

Siraj Teli's services to the private sector, his efforts for the industrial development and his endeavor for the unity of the nation in general and business and industrial community in particular, his aggressive and creative plans to boost export and his contribution to the economic development of the country are indeed creditable and commendable that is why he was conferred with Honorary Degree of Doctorate of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by the Faculty of Management & Social Sciences of the Institute of Business & Technology (BIZTEK).

He served/serves on the boards of many government and semi-government organizations as a representative of the business community. These include SITE Limited, Land Utilization, Port Qasim Authority, Civil Aviation Authority Sindh Workers Welfare Board, Workers Welfare Fund, KESC and many educational institutions. He and his family make discreet contributions to many philanthropic causes.

Siraj Teli has also served as President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chairman, Pakistan Beverage Manufacturers Association and Patron-in-Chief and Chairman of the SITE Association of Industry.

Siraj Kassam Teli's unrelenting, sincere and honest efforts have changed the outlook of Trade Politics. As a result, now genuine stakeholders are seen taking part in the affairs of KCCI. His leadership has been instrumental in changing the mindset of the Business Community in such a manner that the Chamber now looks after the general interest ofKarachias a whole and, without any discrimination of cast, colour or creed, provides its services as a social obligation.

Siraj Teli graduated from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi, in 1974. He spent the first eleven years of his career at Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited and Nakshbandi Industries, both family concerns in the textile sector. In 1985, he joined Pakistan Beverages Ltd. � another family business. The company enjoys the enviable record of introducing the first Pakistani local beverage 'PAKOLA', in as early as 1951.

For the last 30 years, Pakistan Beverage Limited has been producing at its plants in Karachi, Hyderabad and Quetta such international beverage brands as PEPSI, MIRINDA, Mountain Dew, 7-UP, Slice Juices, sting and AquafinA Water for Sindh and Balochistan and commands distinct market leadership.

In 1991, Siraj Teli was elected to the Managing Committee of Pakistan Beverage Manufacturers Association.

He has been repeatedly elected unopposed as Chairman of the Beverage Industry, which confirms his popularity, capability and talent. He is adept at resolving problems of the Beverage Industry and has been effectively and successfully advocating its cause.

Supported by a vast majority of members � industrialists of the SITE Association of Industry, Mr. Teli was elected in 1992 to the Managing Committee SITE Association of Industry and in 1994 as Chairman. During his tenure as Chairman, he succeeded in obtaining nomination of a Chairman SITE Association of Industry as an ex-officio Director on the board of Directors of SITE Limited; a semi-government organization.

During his stewardship of the SITE Association of Industry, he made sure that the voice of industry was heard at the highest levels. He achieved so much for the industrialists of SITE that his term is still remembered as the best in the history of SITE Association. Both the then Prime Minister and President attended SITE's functions as a mark of acknowledgement of his valuable services.

In 1996, Siraj Teli was elected unopposed on the Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to represent the SITE Association of Industry. He gradually took control and formed the Businessmen Group in 1998.

He successfully introduced many reforms through amendments in the Karachi Chamber's Memorandum and Articles of Association. This led to making the election of the President and Members of the Managing Committee of KCCI fully transparent and impartial, so that the body would serve effectively for the greater benefit of trade and industry.

As a result of Siraj Teli's honest and sincere efforts, all genuine stakeholders now take active part in the elections of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). Huge turnouts of over 50 percent of eligible voters (over 10,000) are normally seen. The total membership of KCCI is over 16,000.

Repeated election of representatives of the BMG (Businessmen Group) led by Siraj Teli, Chairman of BMG for the past thirteen years, last four being unopposed goes to demonstrate the overwhelming support of the Business and Industrial Community for the services it provides and the causes it upholds for the benefit of the people of Karachi.

As President of KCCI, Siraj Teli launched a campaign on war footing in 2003-2004 to counteract the adverse propaganda being spread by the foreign media about conditions in Karachi. He made very laudable efforts to rebuild the image of the city. It was through his efforts that the KCCI organized the first exhibition under the title of 'MY KARACHI' with its theme as 'Oasis of Harmony.' The exhibition attained an international dimension with participation of many Exhibitors from outside the country. The success of the event has changed the perception of foreigners about Karachi. The KCCI continues to hold the exhibition every year for the past 7 years.

The event goes along in helping improve the image of the city in particular and Pakistan in general.

The tasks of continually thinking, planning, managing and maintaining liaison with various elements of industry, media, government and bureaucracy, may have put too much pressure on any ordinary person. Siraj Teli is not the one to be pinned down by such things.

He utilizes opportunities whenever he can, to be at places where business is not discussed. He is a member of Karachi Club, Defence Authority Creek Club, Arabian Sea Country Club, Defence Authority Beach View Club, Defence Authority Country & Golf Club, Southend Club Defence, Dreamworld Resort and Hyderabad Gymkhana.

Siraj Kassam Teli's services to the private sector, his efforts for industrial development, his endeavours for the unity of the nation in general and business and industrial community in particular and his contribution to the economic development of the country, are indeed commendable.