Promotion notification of 27 teachers of FDE run institutions issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 27 teachers of BPS-18 under the ambit of Federal Directorate of education (FDE) have been promoted to next grade of BPS-19 as per the notifications issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to the notifications issued on June 21, seven male and seven female Assistant Professors (BPS-18) of Federal Government Colleges have been promoted as Associate Professors (BPS-19).

Four male and six female Assistant Professors (BPS-18) of Model Colleges got promotion in BPS-19 as Associate Professors as well. Furthermore, three Assistant Headmistresses (BPS-18) of junior sections of model colleges have been promoted as Deputy Headmistresses (BPS-19).

The Departmental Selection board (DSB) recommended these promotions in its meeting held on May 26, 2022. The promotees are yet to be posted on their respective positions. While FDE will issue their posting orders in coming days.

The central body of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) has congratulated the promotees.

The president of the association Dr.

Rahima Rehman expressed her gratitude on the promotion of teachers. She appreciated the efforts of the Director General FDE Dr Ikram Ali Malik, Secretary Education Naheed S. Durrani and other officials of FDE and Ministry who were involved in the whole process of promotion.

The promotees will be on probation for a period of one year under rule 21 of the civil servants Appointment, Promotion and Transfer rules 1973.

The Names of the newly promoted male and female Associate professors of Federal Government Colleges are: Muhammad Azam, Muddasir-ul-Zaman, Mehdi Hussain, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Javed, Nadeem Ghalib, Ali Rehman, Kausar Parveen, Misbah Rafi, Tasnim Akhtar, Samina Tariq, Robina Kausar, Samina Rahim and Tasneem Akhtar Mir.

The names of the newly promoted male and female associate professors of Model Colleges are Roshan Ali Gadehi, Hafiz Muhammad Farooq, Mujeeb Ullah, Najeeb Ullah, Naureen Nisa, Saadia Razzaq, Sajida Bilal, Noeen Nasir, Sameera and Dr Robina Shaheen.

Similarly, Kulsoom Akhter, Asma Naz, Shazia Parveen have been promoted to the post of Deputy Headmistresses.