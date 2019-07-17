UrduPoint.com
Promotions In Sindh Police Department Linked To Successful Completion Of Professional Training

Promotions in Sindh Police Department linked to successful completion of professional training

Sindh Police Department has developed a comprehensive promotion policy under which successful completion of training courses will be prerequisite in upward professional mobility of every cop associated with the department, said IGP-Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Police Department has developed a comprehensive promotion policy under which successful completion of training courses will be prerequisite in upward professional mobility of every cop associated with the department, said IGP-Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony for the first junior command course participants held at Central Police Office (CPO) said the policy will be particularly beneficial for the junior rank officers of the department as their capacity building would be linked to their promotion.

"Under the rules and regulations of this promotion policy policemen would be required to enhance their professional competency and proficiency equally beneficial for their personal self as well as the department," said the Sindh Police Chief.

Felicitating the participants of the junior command special course attended by 28 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) promoted to the rank of superintendents of police (SPs), he said the three week course was first of its kind of exercise undertaken by the Sindh police department.

"This is part of the series of objectives set by the provincial police department with regard to competency based career building of its officers and staff," he said.

Dr. Imam also mentioned that needed improvement in the first junior command course would be made in its training component in accordance to module developed by the national police academy.

The course was said to have been made mandatory for promotions from the post of DSPs to SPs for each and every concerned officer of the department.

The ceremony was also attended by Justice (retd) Sarmad Jalal Usmani and other senior members of the judiciary as well as those frompolice and administrative departments of the government.

