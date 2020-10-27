Protest to be held on Tuesday to condemn forced occupation of Jammu & Kashmir valley

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Protest demonstrations will be held on Tuesday in front of Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Johar Town and Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Shahra-e-Quaid-i-Azam under the auspices of Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) to strongly condemn the forced occupation by Indian security forces of the Jammu & Kashmir valley.

According to NPT sources here on Monday, the participants of these protest demonstrations would urge international community to exert pressure on India to resolve Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions.

Protest demonstration in front of Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Johar Town will be held at 9:00 and at 11:00 am in front of Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan.