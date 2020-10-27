UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest To Be Held On Tuesday To Condemn Forced Occupation Of Jammu & Kashmir Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Protest to be held on Tuesday to condemn forced occupation of Jammu & Kashmir valley

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Protest demonstrations will be held on Tuesday in front of Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Johar Town and Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Shahra-e-Quaid-i-Azam under the auspices of Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) to strongly condemn the forced occupation by Indian security forces of the Jammu & Kashmir valley.

According to NPT sources here on Monday, the participants of these protest demonstrations would urge international community to exert pressure on India to resolve Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions.

Protest demonstration in front of Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Johar Town will be held at 9:00 and at 11:00 am in front of Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Related Topics

India Protest United Nations Jammu

Recent Stories

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

49 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns practices of bla ..

49 minutes ago

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

3 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.