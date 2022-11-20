UrduPoint.com

Providing Best Health Facilities To Masses At Doorstep Top Priority, Says Dr Akhtar Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik said that providing the best health facilities to the masses at their doorstep without discrimination was a top priority.

The provincial minister expressed these views during a visit to health screening camps along with MPA Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, Deputy Secretary Technical Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Dr. Maria Mumtaz, and others, here on Sunday.

He further said that such health screening camps would also be established in other areas and work on it underway.

Dr Akhtar said that lady health workers and other field staff were the basic unit in ensuring timely and best medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He further said that the problems of all employees of the health department will be resolved immediately and added that no negligence will be tolerated in providing medical facilities to the people.

They visited Dera Mohammadi and 9-Kasi health screening camps set-up in Multan and inspected various counters.

Program Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Shahid Hussain Magsi and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Multan Dr. Ghulam Yasin Saber while giving a briefing said that a three-day health screening camp was held at Dera Mohammadi and 9 Kasi areas and 4000 people have been screened till now and more than 3000 people have been provided with free medicines in both the screening camps so far.

Free screening facilities regarding hepatitis B and C, malaria, TB, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory diseases, mental problems, breast cancer, cervical cancer and malnourished in children were provided.

Corona and Hepatitis B vaccinations and all 12 vaccines for children were administered. Apart from this, family planning and check-up facilities for pregnant women were also provided.

