Provincial ministers visit Muharram control room

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Ali Afzal Sahi, and Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar visited the Muharram control room set up at the Deputy Commissioner Office here Tuesday.

The ministers reviewed administrative and security arrangements made by district administration on the routes of processions and majalis through modern and Hitech CCTV cameras.

They also checked security through maps and charts.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and CPO Malik Umar Saeed briefed the ministers about security arrangements and said that monitoring of processions was being ensured from the control room.

Provincial Minister Ali Afzal Sahi directed for keeping a vigil on suspected persons.

MPA Ferdous Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rand and otherofficers were also present.