UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Amenities, Municipal Services To Masses Top Priority, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

Provision of basic amenities, municipal services to masses top priority, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, said on Sunday that provision of basic amenities and latest municipal services to the masses was top priority of the government.

Parliamentary Secretary expressed these views while laying foundation stone of new sewerage line project at Union Council No 23 here.

He said that the sewer issues in Manzoorabad road areas would be resolved as the project concerned would be completed by March 2022 at a cost of Rs 150 million.

Qureshi said that the completion of the sewerage project would bring great relief to the local population.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the incumbent government was extending billions of rupee relief to control inflation.

He further said that uplift projects including sewerage lines, muncipal services and roads' construction were being completed in PP-216 Constituency at a cost of Rs 250 million.

He said that Punjab government was paying special focus to resolve the issues of the city and added that billions of rupee funds have been released to resolve major sewerage issue on permanent basis.

On this occasion, PTI local leaders Muhammad Raza, Zahid Mahmood, Irfan Manzoor and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Road March Sunday Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million PP-216

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

12 hours ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

13 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.