Provision of basic amenities, municipal services to masses top priority, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, said on Sunday that provision of basic amenities and latest municipal services to the masses was top priority of the government.

Parliamentary Secretary expressed these views while laying foundation stone of new sewerage line project at Union Council No 23 here.

He said that the sewer issues in Manzoorabad road areas would be resolved as the project concerned would be completed by March 2022 at a cost of Rs 150 million.

Qureshi said that the completion of the sewerage project would bring great relief to the local population.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the incumbent government was extending billions of rupee relief to control inflation.

He further said that uplift projects including sewerage lines, muncipal services and roads' construction were being completed in PP-216 Constituency at a cost of Rs 250 million.

He said that Punjab government was paying special focus to resolve the issues of the city and added that billions of rupee funds have been released to resolve major sewerage issue on permanent basis.

On this occasion, PTI local leaders Muhammad Raza, Zahid Mahmood, Irfan Manzoor and others were present.