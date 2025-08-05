Open Menu

PTB Warns Companies Over Delayed Procurement

Published August 05, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) has issued a stern warning to tobacco companies failing to start procurement despite having their allotted quotas for the fiscal year 2025-26.

In a press release, the PTB directed these companies to immediately begin purchasing tobacco from farmers within the next three weeks, in line with the Tobacco Marketing Control Rules, 2016.

Failure to comply could lead to severe penalties, including suspension for the current season and a potential three-year ban on tobacco trading.

Meanwhile, companies that have already started procurement have been instructed to promptly notify PTB field officers to facilitate inspections and ensure smooth operations.

The board emphasized strict enforcement to protect farmers' interests and maintain regulatory compliance. Further action will be taken against violators after the deadline.

