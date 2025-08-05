PTB Warns Companies Over Delayed Procurement
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 10:24 PM
The Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) has issued a stern warning to tobacco companies failing to start procurement despite having their allotted quotas for the fiscal year 2025-26
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) has issued a stern warning to tobacco companies failing to start procurement despite having their allotted quotas for the fiscal year 2025-26.
In a press release, the PTB directed these companies to immediately begin purchasing tobacco from farmers within the next three weeks, in line with the Tobacco Marketing Control Rules, 2016.
Failure to comply could lead to severe penalties, including suspension for the current season and a potential three-year ban on tobacco trading.
Meanwhile, companies that have already started procurement have been instructed to promptly notify PTB field officers to facilitate inspections and ensure smooth operations.
The board emphasized strict enforcement to protect farmers' interests and maintain regulatory compliance. Further action will be taken against violators after the deadline.
Recent Stories
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda
CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colleges
Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan
PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah
PTB warns companies over delayed procurement
NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates
Youm- e- Istehsal observed across globe; events highlight India’s 2019 illegit ..
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally to express solidarit ..7 minutes ago
-
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered7 minutes ago
-
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement7 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda7 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
PTB warns companies over delayed procurement2 minutes ago
-
NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates2 minutes ago
-
Youm- e- Istehsal observed across globe; events highlight India’s 2019 illegitimate actions7 seconds ago
-
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House15 minutes ago
-
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's development15 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident15 minutes ago