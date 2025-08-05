AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakistan

The AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading enabler of global trade, logistics, and industry, officially launched its first representative office in Islamabad on Tuesaday, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s international growth journey and its long-term commitment to enabling trade and logistics across South and Central Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading enabler of global trade, logistics, and industry, officially launched its first representative office in Islamabad on Tuesaday, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s international growth journey and its long-term commitment to enabling trade and logistics across South and Central Asia.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Mohammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, and Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador in Pakistan, Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group; AbdulAziz Al Balooshi, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The comprehensive representation from both sides reflects the depth of the bilateral relationship and shared vision for long-term economic cooperation.

Complimenting the Group’s global network of more than 140 offices, and strategically located in close proximity to Pakistan’s key federal ministries, regulatory bodies, and state-owned enterprises, the new office will serve as a critical platform for deepening engagement with government stakeholders and advancing priority infrastructure and trade initiatives.

As a client-facing and administrative hub, the Islamabad office will also support ongoing operations and facilitate strategic partnerships in the ports, maritime, logistics, and industrial development sectors.

The opening of the Islamabad office follows a series of high-impact investments by AD Ports Group in Pakistan, including USD 295 million committed towards the development and enhancement of container, bulk, and general cargo terminals at Karachi Port’s East Wharf. These investments are central to the Group’s strategy to support the transformation of Pakistan into a regional trade and logistics hub.

“The opening of our Islamabad office represents a key milestone in our global expansion strategy and underlines our deep and enduring commitment to Pakistan, said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group on the occasion of inauguration.

He said this move will enable closer collaboration with government entities and strategic partners, positioning AD Ports Group as a key contributor to Pakistan’s economic transformation.

“Our growing footprint, underpinned by significant investments in critical port infrastructure, aligns with our wise leadership vision for trade facilitation, industrial diversification, and sustainable development,” he remarked.

Pakistan holds a strategic geographic position as a maritime gateway to Central Asia, making it a vital component of AD Ports Group’s broader vision for developing an integrated trade corridor spanning from China to Europe.

The Group has already made strategic inroads into key markets along this corridor, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

In 2022, AD Ports Group entered the Pakistani market through a landmark 50-year concession to develop and operate container terminal berths 6–10 at Karachi Port’s East Wharf, in partnership with Kaheel Terminals. This was followed by a second 50-year concession signed in 2023 to develop and manage berths 11–17 for general and bulk cargo. Through its operating entity, Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL), the Group has introduced world-class operational systems, advanced equipment, and global best practices to significantly enhance terminal productivity, reduce vessel dwell times, and increase cargo throughput.

These enhancements have elevated Karachi Port’s standing as a key logistics hub, boosting the resilience and competitiveness of Pakistan’s export infrastructure and contributing to the country’s economic diversification agenda.

In parallel, AD Ports Group has signed several high-level agreements aimed at expanding its integrated logistics and digital trade ecosystem in Pakistan.

These include a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan board of Investment to explore the development of a dedicated industrial zone near Karachi Port and Port Qasim ; a strategic agreement with Pakistan Single Window to co-develop a unified digital trade platform, streamlining customs and trade procedures; and a collaboration with the Bahria Foundation to enhance dredging, vessel pooling, and marine services.

Those steps also includes an initiative by Noatum Logistics, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, in partnership with KGTL, to establish a multi-modal logistics corridor linking Pakistan with Central Asia via integrated air, sea, and land transport solutions, along with warehousing, distribution, and cold chain infrastructure.

Through these initiatives, AD Ports Group aims to catalyse the modernisation of Pakistan’s logistics and trade infrastructure, unlock new avenues for foreign direct investment, and promote greater regional connectivity.

The Islamabad office represents a strong foundation for furthering these objectives, enabling the Group to engage more closely with key stakeholders, accelerate project delivery, and support Pakistan’s journey towards becoming a leading regional trade gateway.

P:nvd/X:ftp/L:mjz/E:mjz/I:hbk