Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

Youm-i-Istehsal was observed in respective districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Pishin, Loralai, Sibi, Harnai, Nasirabad and other districts on Tuesday

A large number of rallies and other programs were organized by deputy commissioners and different political parties in their areas to show solidarity with Kashmiri people on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal.

People across Balochistan condemned the Indian government for revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

Participants of the rallies carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and banners inscribed with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian forces who have been committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley and marched on the main roads and their streets in the areas.

Speakers said that August 5, 2019, was one of the darkest days in the history of humankind. The Modi government could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for independence, and the United Nations should resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the Security Council’s resolutions.

They said the fascist government of India had turned occupied Kashmir into the largest prison in the world. India had a delusion that it could occupy Kashmir forcibly.

They said the annexation of occupied Kashmir could not be successful under any circumstances. “If the Kashmir issue is not resolved, there will be a danger of a clash between the two nuclear powers.

The speakers said the people of Balochistan stood with the Kashmiri people till the freedom of Kashmir.