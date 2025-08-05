- Home
Federal Minister For Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Met Polyester Filament Yarn Industry Delegation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 10:28 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday met the Polyester filament Yarn industry delegation for Collaborative push to boost Pakistan's textiles and apparel exports
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday met the Polyester filament Yarn industry delegation for Collaborative push to boost Pakistan's textiles and apparel exports.
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan held a meeting with the representatives of Polyester filament yarn-based Industry, led by Chairman Gatron Industries, Shabbir Deewan and Chairman Pakistan Filament Yarn Manufacturers Association, Saqib Goodluck at the Ministry of Commerce. Director General (Textile), Mudassar Raza Siddiqi from the Ministry of Commerce also participated in the meeting,said a release issued here.
The discussion focused on addressing the issues affecting the Polyester filament yarn-based industry in Pakistan and identifying opportunities to boost exports of apparel and technical textile goods.
The delegation shared valuable insights on optimizing cost of manufacturing and sustainability of sector through favorable policy interventions.
Highlighting a shared goal, the delegation advocated for a consistent policy framework and reinforcing systems to encourage fair competition and boost exports.
Minister Khan welcomed the suggestions from the delegation, recognizing the opportunities for export growth and reaffirming the government's active commitment to facilitating textiles and apparel sector, which is largest contributor to national exports and employment generation.
The Minister also expressed appreciation for the delegation's suggestions on establishing long-term and predictable trade policies.
He assured continued dialogues to encouraging value addition and product diversification, improving capacity utilization, supporting investment for enhanced economy of scale, and improving collaboration among upstream and down-stream industries in Pakistan to accelerate momentum of exports.
