CS Chairs Meeting On Outsourcing Of Schools, Colleges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 10:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting on the strategic outsourcing of low-performing educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah in the chair Tuesday.

Concerned administrative secretaries and other officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary emphasized that education is a top priority for the government, and the outsourcing of schools and colleges aims to improve the quality and enhance the overall learning experience for students.

He added that the government wants to improve service delivery in the province, particularly in the Merged Districts, where the focus is on enhancing the quality of life for the local population.

A well-defined mechanism of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and an oversight by Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) will ensure that the outsourced institutions meet the required standards, he said.

Chief Secretary directed the concerned authorities to conduct a survey and complete the outsourcing process to ensure an efficient and well-planned transition.

It is pertinent to mention that, as part of government’s efforts to improve the quality of education in underprivileged areas, 1500 schools and 55 colleges in low-performing category will be outsourced over the next year. A total of 500 schools in Merged Districts are to be outsourced under the plan.

The meeting also included a briefing on the financial model for these institutions, which is in the final stages of preparation.

