PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 10:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) protest call given for August 5 was a flop show.
The people didn’t pay attention to the protest call of PTI leaders, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The PTI had been involved in attacking on national institutions, including security, he said.
The PTI leaders and workers had also been involved in May 9 riots and the punishment through court trial was given to them, he added.
In reply to a question, he said that political engagement is imperative to achieve success.
Dialogue was the option for resolving political issues, he stated.
