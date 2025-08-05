PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) protest call given for August 5 was a flop show

The people didn’t pay attention to the protest call of PTI leaders, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI had been involved in attacking on national institutions, including security, he said.

The PTI leaders and workers had also been involved in May 9 riots and the punishment through court trial was given to them, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that political engagement is imperative to achieve success.

Dialogue was the option for resolving political issues, he stated.