Open Menu

Two Killed, One Injured In Karachi Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Jamshed Quarters area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Jamshed Quarters area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a man opened fire and killed his two family members including father and brother living in a house located at Jamshed Quarters area of Karachi.

As a result of fire, a woman was also injured in the same incident. The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The police team have arrested the accused identified as Ijaz with weapon used for killing the persons.

Those killed in the firing incident was identified as Naimat ullah and Umaid. Further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met P ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Polyester filament Yarn industr ..

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand it ..

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakist ..

3 minutes ago
 Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) ..

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..

11 minutes ago
 Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

11 minutes ago
 E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

11 minutes ago
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

11 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colle ..

CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colleges

6 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

6 minutes ago
 PTB warns companies over delayed procurement

PTB warns companies over delayed procurement

6 minutes ago
 NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession ..

NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan