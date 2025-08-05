Two Killed, One Injured In Karachi Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 10:28 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Jamshed Quarters area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, a man opened fire and killed his two family members including father and brother living in a house located at Jamshed Quarters area of Karachi.
As a result of fire, a woman was also injured in the same incident. The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The police team have arrested the accused identified as Ijaz with weapon used for killing the persons.
Those killed in the firing incident was identified as Naimat ullah and Umaid. Further investigations are underway.
