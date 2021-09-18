PTI appointed Mohsin as VP Kohat Cantonment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat has decided to appoint Mohsin Atiq as Vice President of Kohat Cantonment Board for the first two years and Sufyan Rehman as Vice President for next two years

KOHAT, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat has decided to appoint Mohsin Atiq as Vice President of Kohat Cantonment board for the first two years and Sufyan Rehman as Vice President for next two years.

The decision was taken by the PTI officials. It should be noted that the post of the President of the Cantonment Board remained with the Station Commander Kohat. Independent candidate Sufyan Rehman, who won the Cantonment Board election from Kohat Ward 3, has already announced his joining the PTI.