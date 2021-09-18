UrduPoint.com

PTI Appointed Mohsin As VP Kohat Cantonment

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:42 PM

PTI appointed Mohsin as VP Kohat Cantonment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat has decided to appoint Mohsin Atiq as Vice President of Kohat Cantonment Board for the first two years and Sufyan Rehman as Vice President for next two years

KOHAT, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat has decided to appoint Mohsin Atiq as Vice President of Kohat Cantonment board for the first two years and Sufyan Rehman as Vice President for next two years.

The decision was taken by the PTI officials. It should be noted that the post of the President of the Cantonment Board remained with the Station Commander Kohat. Independent candidate Sufyan Rehman, who won the Cantonment Board election from Kohat Ward 3, has already announced his joining the PTI.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Kohat Post From

Recent Stories

Russia Records 20,329 New Coronavirus Cases in Pas ..

Russia Records 20,329 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

9 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

9 minutes ago
 Front-runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership R ..

Front-runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership Race Thanks Prime Minister for ..

19 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets with President of Iraq&#03 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with President of Iraq&#039;s Kurdistan Region during UK ..

21 minutes ago
 Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

29 minutes ago
 Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes W ..

Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes With Anti-Lockdown Protesters - ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.