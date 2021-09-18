PTI delegate calls on Senator Aon Abbas

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Bahawalpur held a meeting with Senator and Central Leader of PTI, Aon Abbas at South Punjab Secretariat here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Bahawalpur held a meeting with Senator and Central Leader of PTI, Aon Abbas at South Punjab Secretariat here.

Senator Aon Abbas who has also office of the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf South Punjab arrived in Bahawalpur here on Saturday to hold meeting with the party leaders and activists. A delegation of PTI Bahawalpur cahpter led by Malik Asghar Joyia met with Senator Aon Abbas at South Punjab Secretariat which was established at Circuit House Bahawalpur.

Talking to the PTI workers, Abbas said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan assigned him task to reorganize the party in South Punjab. He said that people gave mandate to PTI to curb corruption and recover money from those who looted national exchequer. He said that Premier Imran Khan had a vision of bringing Pakistan in the ranks of developed countries.

He said that due to dynamic financial policies of the PTI government, the country had achieved several goals.

He said that PTI would fulfil its promise of making South Punjab a separate province. He said that Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar had beein paying special attention towards problems faced by South Punjab. "Huge funds have been allocated in Punjab budget for execution of mega development projects in South Punjab, especially in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions," he said.

He assured the delegation that problems confronted by the workers of PTI South Punjab would be resolved on priority basis. He advised the government departments in districts of South Punjab to take immediate steps to resolve legitimate issues faced by masses and activists of PTI.