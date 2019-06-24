PTI files plea in ECP for disqualification of Faryal Talpur

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking disqualification of PPP leader Faryal Talpur

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking disqualification of PPP leader Faryal Talpur.PTI parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and Member Sindh Assembly Arsalan Taj have submitted petition in the ECP office in Karachi.

Petitioners took the plea that Faryal Talpur is involved in fake accounts case, money laundering and corruption and a reference is sub-judicing in the Accountability Court of Islamabad against Faryal Talpur therefore she is not eligible for membership in the Assembly.PTI prayed that election commission should declare her disqualified.It is vital to mention here that NAB Rawalpindi on June 14 had declared the residence of Faryal Talpur as sub-jail located at Sector F-8 after taking her into custody.PPP leader was handed over to NAB by Islamabad Accountability Court on 9 day physical remand on June 15 in fake bank accounts case.