PTI Govt Earmarkes Rs 28b For Development Works In City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

PTI govt earmarkes Rs 28b for development works in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The PTI government has earmarked around Rs 28 billion for different development activities to be undertaken in the provincial metropolis, including Shahkam Chowk Overhead Bridge, Ghulab Devi Hospital Underpass and Sheranwala Gate Overhead Bridge.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said development work would benefit citizensin their daily mobility as the projects had been designed according to the city needs and public priorities were given importance instead of personal projection, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM said a 1000-bed hospital would be constructed and Rs1.5 billion were allocated for the installation of a surface water treatment plant to fulfil the water needs of the citizens.

