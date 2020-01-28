UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Working On War Footing To Achieve Substantial Economic Growth: Basra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to Punjab Government, Usman Saeed Basra on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government was working on war footing to achieve substantial economic growth in the country.

The incumbent government with the help of coalition partners was striving to improve economy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on rising inflation and governance issues, he said the mafias were sitting in every institution who were trying to create hindrances in the smooth flow of official business.

He said incumbent government was fully aware of the problems of the masses and taking all possible measures to address the issues of the common man.

Usman Basra said Imran Khan was a capable leader in Pakistan. He said the prime minister would remove reservations of coalition partners soon.

He said the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had successfully delivered to the masses despite limited number of seats.

He said there was need to work together for the development and prosperity of the people of the country.

