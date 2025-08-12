PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should demonstrate seriousness if it genuinely seeks political dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has repeatedly invited PTI for talks in the interest of the country, but the party continues to avoid engaging.

He said the government has always been ready to sit and resolve issues through political dialogue.

However, he said that PTI lacks leadership and decision-making authority, with all control resting in the hands of its founder.

He said that rejecting dialogue on the pretext of PTI leaders were not allowed to meet the party founder is illogical, as the matter is unrelated.

Prison matters, he said, are proceeding in accordance with court orders and jail rules.

He added that if PTI believes court orders are being violated, it should file a petition and takes the matter to court instead of making media statements for hype.

