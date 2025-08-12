PHA Completes Arrangements To Decorate Rawalpindi & Murree In Festive Way
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 11:33 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi has completed arrangements to decorate the cities of Rawalpindi and Murree in a festive way to mark the Independence Day celebrations.
A PHA spokesman in statement on Tuesday said the Murree Road, the main artery of the Rawalpindi city, and important places had been decorated in a very attractive way.
The Murree Road, he said, was illuminated with green and white lights with waving flags with every pillar of metro bus route and electric pole.
The 6th Road and Chandni Chowk flyovers were also giving festive looks with beautiful lights, he added.
Likewise, the spokesman said, important places in the Murree city had also been decorated with beautiful lights in the colours of the Pakistani Flag.
“The beautiful decorations reflect national sentiments. Green and white lights in both cities are interpreting the colours of the National Flag,” he added.
On the special instructions of PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, he said, the PHA had completed decoration of the Rawalpindi and Murree cities in a beautiful way.
The PHA was finalizing arrangements to organize various ceremonies regarding the Independence Day, the spokesman added.
