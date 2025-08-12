Marka-e-Haq Independence Day To Be Celebrated In Matiari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:42 PM
Like the rest of the country, the 78th Independence Day and the Day of the Battle for Truth are being celebrated in Matiari with great enthusiasm and passion
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the country, the 78th Independence Day and the Day of the Battle for Truth are being celebrated in Matiari with great enthusiasm and passion. Various colorful events are underway, while the cities and villages of the district have been decorated like a bride with national flags, banners, and buntings. A great spirit is being witnessed among elders, women, and children. Programs are also being held in different schools.
In this regard, the District Administration Matiari has scheduled a dignified ceremony on August 13, 2025, at the Gymkhana Matiari, where at 10:00 PM national songs and cultural tableaus will be presented.
At 11:57 PM, a spectacular fireworks display will take place, and at 12:00 midnight, the Independence Day cake will be cut, marking the formal beginning of Independence Day and the Day of the Battle for Truth.
The main Independence Day ceremony will be held at the DC Office Matiari. On August 14, 2025, at 7:58 AM, sirens will sound, and exactly at 8:00 AM, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh will hoist the national flag and the national anthem will be played, after which the ceremony will formally commence.
Recent Stories
Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 1
Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari
PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition
PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah
UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires
Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue
Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity
PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way
AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in U ..
“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commen ..
NDMA hands over school safety framework to education departments for nationwide ..
Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen counterterrorism partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 11 minute ago
-
Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari1 minute ago
-
PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition1 minute ago
-
PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah1 minute ago
-
Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue10 minutes ago
-
PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way10 minutes ago
-
“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commenced10 minutes ago
-
NDMA hands over school safety framework to education departments for nationwide rollout18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen counterterrorism partnership10 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for successful operations in Balochistan20 minutes ago
-
Railways Minister orders disciplinary action against negligent Moosa Pak–Awan Express staff20 minutes ago
-
All security institutions committed to flush out terrorism: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affai ..20 minutes ago