Marka-e-Haq Independence Day To Be Celebrated In Matiari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:42 PM

Like the rest of the country, the 78th Independence Day and the Day of the Battle for Truth are being celebrated in Matiari with great enthusiasm and passion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the country, the 78th Independence Day and the Day of the Battle for Truth are being celebrated in Matiari with great enthusiasm and passion. Various colorful events are underway, while the cities and villages of the district have been decorated like a bride with national flags, banners, and buntings. A great spirit is being witnessed among elders, women, and children. Programs are also being held in different schools.

In this regard, the District Administration Matiari has scheduled a dignified ceremony on August 13, 2025, at the Gymkhana Matiari, where at 10:00 PM national songs and cultural tableaus will be presented.

At 11:57 PM, a spectacular fireworks display will take place, and at 12:00 midnight, the Independence Day cake will be cut, marking the formal beginning of Independence Day and the Day of the Battle for Truth.

The main Independence Day ceremony will be held at the DC Office Matiari. On August 14, 2025, at 7:58 AM, sirens will sound, and exactly at 8:00 AM, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh will hoist the national flag and the national anthem will be played, after which the ceremony will formally commence.

