PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday brought the spirit of Independence Day to life with a vibrant Mili Naghmay and Folk Singing Competition, filling its auditorium with youthful voices and the warm tones of Pakistan’s cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday brought the spirit of Independence Day to life with a vibrant Mili Naghmay and Folk Singing Competition, filling its auditorium with youthful voices and the warm tones of Pakistan’s cultural heritage.

Students from more than 40 schools and colleges across the Rawalpindi Division and Islamabad took part in the contest, which celebrated both the nation’s 78th Independence Day and the rich musical traditions that unite its people.

The PNCA auditorium was a scene of excitement as students, teachers, and families gathered to cheer on the young performers. Patriotic flags waved, camera flashes lit up the hall, and the stage glowed with green and white as participants sang heartfelt renditions of national songs and folk melodies.

Each performance was a testament to the deep connection between music and national identity, with the audience joining in to clap along to familiar tunes.

The competition was divided into two categories. In the first group, comprising students from 8th to 10th class, the top prize went to Hijab-e-Zahra, a 10th class student of IMCG G-11/1, whose powerful voice and emotional delivery drew loud applause.

The second position was claimed by Pareesa Faisal Siddiqui, an O Level student, while the third place went to Narmeen Fatima, an 8th class student from APS DCI Sector E-10, who impressed the judges with her confident stage presence.

In the senior group for students from 1st Year to 4th Year, Selina emerged as the winner with a stirring performance that blended technical skill with heartfelt patriotism.

The second position was awarded to Urfa Zaheer, while the third went to Ishrat Fatima, both of whom demonstrated strong vocal range and artistic flair.

A panel of esteemed judges, including seasoned musicians and cultural experts, evaluated the contestants on vocal quality, presentation, and emotional impact.

Following the announcement of results, the winners were presented with trophies, certificates, and words of encouragement from Director General PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayoub Jamali said the PNCA remains dedicated to preserving the country’s artistic traditions while nurturing young talent. “Music is one of the most powerful ways to express love for the homeland. Through events like this, we aim to inspire the youth to take pride in their heritage and to carry forward the traditions that define Pakistan’s cultural identity,” he remarked.

Parents and teachers praised the PNCA’s efforts, noting that such platforms give students the confidence to showcase their abilities while fostering a sense of unity and patriotism.

The event concluded with a collective singing of the national anthem, leaving the audience with renewed enthusiasm for the Independence Day celebrations.

The competition formed part of PNCA’s broader Independence Day programme, which continues to promote patriotic fervor and cultural awareness among the public through exhibitions, performances, and community events across the country.