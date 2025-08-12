Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 1

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced September 1 as the final date for receiving applications for postal ballot papers in connection with the upcoming by-elections in three constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced September 1 as the final date for receiving applications for postal ballot papers in connection with the upcoming by-elections in three constituencies.

Polling is scheduled for September 18 in NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-129 Lahore-XIII, and PP-87 Mianwali-III, following the disqualification and death of former members.

According to the ECP, eligible voters—including government employees, armed forces personnel, public service officials, and their spouses and children residing outside their registered constituencies—must submit their applications to the respective Returning Officers by the deadline.

Persons with physical disabilities who are unable to travel and possess a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) bearing NADRA’s official disability logo are also entitled to vote via postal ballot.

Additionally, prisoners confined or held in custody are eligible to avail this facility under the Elections Act, 2017.

The postal ballot facility is extended under the law to ensure voting access for those stationed away from their home constituencies. Individuals appointed by the Returning Officer for election duty—including police personnel and polling staff assigned to stations other than their own—must submit their postal ballot applications within three days of their appointment.

Application forms for postal ballots can be obtained from the offices of the respective Returning Officers or downloaded from the ECP’s official website at www.ecp.gov.pk. Voters who receive postal ballots will not be eligible to vote in person at polling stations.

To prevent unauthorized use, each application must be verified and endorsed by the applicant’s respective office or department.

The designated Returning Officers for the three Constituencies are as follows:

• NA-66 Wazirabad: Shabbir Hussain Butt, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), District Council Office, Gujranwala. Contact: 055-9200034

• NA-129 Lahore-XIII: Usman Ghani, Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Old Circuit House, Jail Road, Lahore. Contact: 042-99206532

• PP-87 Mianwali-III: Salman Qayyum Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner’s Office, Kachehri Compound, Mianwali. Contact: 0459-920249

The ECP has urged eligible voters to apply well before the deadline to ensure timely processing and participation in the democratic process.