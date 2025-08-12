Open Menu

NDMA Hands Over School Safety Framework To Education Departments For Nationwide Rollout

August 12, 2025

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has formally handed over the Pakistan School Safety Framework (PSSF) to Federal and Provincial Education Departments during a high-level meeting at NDMA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has formally handed over the Pakistan School Safety Framework (PSSF) to Federal and Provincial Education Departments during a high-level meeting at NDMA Headquarters.

The session was chaired by Member Disaster Risk Reduction NDMA, Muhammad Idrees Mahsud.

During the meeting, NDMA officially handed over the PSSF for localized adoption and agreed on a comprehensive technical and monitoring mechanism to ensure its nationwide implementation.

It was decided that Technical Working Group jointly headed by NDMA and MoFE&PT with representation from PDMAs and Provincial Education Departments will monitor the implementation. The group will also jointly vet and map activities of humanitarian partners, ensuring alignment with PSSF, avoiding duplication, and integrating with the post-2022 floods disaster risk reduction and climate resilience coordination mechanisms.

Stakeholders agreed to use the existing PSSF document, recognized as a nationally developed, stakeholder-endorsed, and living framework, as the single reference point for all future school safety initiatives.

The PSSF E-Checklist was acknowledged as a smart and efficient tool for conducting disaster-resilient school audits, enabling departments and partners to avoid duplication and direct resources where they are most needed.

Representative from Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MoFE&PT) and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Provincial Education Departments, Provincial and Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs/GBDMA), Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), School Education & Literacy Department Sindh, Elementary & Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, School Education Department Punjab, Schools Education Department Balochistan, as well as UNICEF, Save the Children, UNFPA, PPAF, and the Global Alliance for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience in the Education Sector (GADRRRES) attended the session.

More Stories From Pakistan