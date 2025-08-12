Open Menu

“Maarka-e-Haq” Sports Gala In Honor Of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed Commenced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:33 PM

“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commenced

The two-day "Maarka-e-Haq" sports gala festival, organized by the Sindh government in honor of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), has commenced at the Karachi Sports Gala Festival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The two-day "Maarka-e-Haq" sports gala festival, organized by the Sindh government in honor of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), has commenced at the Karachi Sports Gala Festival.

The sports gala, held under the theme of "Celebration of Independence," was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Sports Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Maher and Secretary Sports Manoor Mehiser. The opening ceremony, held at the Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to the Sindh Sports Department, the two-day Karachi Sports Gala 2025 features competitions in 11 different sports, including archery, table tennis, volleyball, throwball, tug of war, fencing, taekwondo, dodgeball, tagball, skating, and chess.

Over 1,500 male and female athletes are participating in the sports gala.

On this occasion, Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Maher stated that they pay tribute to the sacrifice of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the first Pakistani to receive the Nishan-e-Haider. He said that the nation is free today because of the sacrifices of its martyrs, and the people will always remember their heroes.

Sardar Maher further added that sports not only promote physical skills but also national unity and dignity.

Recent Stories

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

22 minutes ago
 Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dia ..

Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue

3 minutes ago
 Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation o ..

Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity

36 minutes ago
 PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi ..

PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstr ..

AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in U ..

3 minutes ago
 “Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain ..

“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commen ..

3 minutes ago
NDMA hands over school safety framework to educati ..

NDMA hands over school safety framework to education departments for nationwide ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen cou ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen counterterrorism partnership

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for s ..

AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for successful operations in Baloch ..

13 minutes ago
 Railways Minister orders disciplinary action again ..

Railways Minister orders disciplinary action against negligent Moosa Pak–Awan ..

13 minutes ago
 All security institutions committed to flush out t ..

All security institutions committed to flush out terrorism: Federal Minister for ..

13 minutes ago
 Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for ..

Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for progress; says Shaza Fatima

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan