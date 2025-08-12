“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commenced

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The two-day "Maarka-e-Haq" sports gala festival, organized by the Sindh government in honor of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), has commenced at the Karachi Sports Gala Festival.

The sports gala, held under the theme of "Celebration of Independence," was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Sports Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Maher and Secretary Sports Manoor Mehiser. The opening ceremony, held at the Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to the Sindh Sports Department, the two-day Karachi Sports Gala 2025 features competitions in 11 different sports, including archery, table tennis, volleyball, throwball, tug of war, fencing, taekwondo, dodgeball, tagball, skating, and chess.

Over 1,500 male and female athletes are participating in the sports gala.

On this occasion, Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Maher stated that they pay tribute to the sacrifice of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the first Pakistani to receive the Nishan-e-Haider. He said that the nation is free today because of the sacrifices of its martyrs, and the people will always remember their heroes.

Sardar Maher further added that sports not only promote physical skills but also national unity and dignity.