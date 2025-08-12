Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue

Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for dialogue. PTI should not impose any condition for starting dialogue with government, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for dialogue. PTI should not impose any condition for starting dialogue with government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about relaxation for meeting PTI founder, he said there is no restriction for visiting PTI founder in jail as per jail manual. He said that PTI leaders, sisters of the party founder and others had visited jail to meet the PTI founder.

Commenting on Bajaur operation, he said intelligence based operation is continuing in different parts including Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region to flush out terrorism. He made it clear that provincial governments are on board regarding operation against terrorists and terrorism.